SSRM vs. WPM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both SSR Mining (SSRM - Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, SSR Mining is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that SSRM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
SSRM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.02, while WPM has a forward P/E of 42.41. We also note that SSRM has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18.
Another notable valuation metric for SSRM is its P/B ratio of 0.25. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WPM has a P/B of 3.74.
These metrics, and several others, help SSRM earn a Value grade of A, while WPM has been given a Value grade of D.
SSRM has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than WPM, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SSRM is the superior option right now.