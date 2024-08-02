Alliant Energy's (LNT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT Quick Quote LNT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 19.7%. The bottom line also declined 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 64 cents per share. Revenues
Revenues totaled $0.89 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion by 18.08%. The top line also decreased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $0.91 billion.
Operational Highlights
Total operating expenses were $764 million in the quarter, up 9.9% from $695 million in the year-ago period. This was due to higher electric transmission service expenses and increased depreciation and amortization expenses.
Operating income totaled $130 million, down 40% from the year-ago reported figure. Interest expenses amounted to $108 million, 12.5% higher than the actual of the prior-year period. The company’s retail electric and retail gas customers increased 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, year over year. LNT reported total utility electric sales of 7,702 thousand megawatt-hours (MWh), down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Total utility gas sold and transported was 34,832 thousand dekatherms, up 8.6% year over year. Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $92 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $62 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $8.9 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, higher than $8.2 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2023. Cash flow from operating activities in the first six months of 2024 totaled $562 million compared with $311 million in the year-ago period. 2024 Guidance
Alliant Energy reaffirmed 2024 earnings guidance in the range of $2.99-$3.13 per share. The projection takes into account the average temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and the consolidated effective tax rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.08 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Other Releases NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 3.2%. NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.12%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.1% in each of the last four quarters. American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( AEP Quick Quote AEP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 1.6%. AEP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.22%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 1.63% in the last reported quarter. DTE Energy Company ( DTE Quick Quote DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 21.2%. DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.14%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.77% in each of the last four quarters.
Image: Bigstock
Alliant Energy's (LNT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 19.7%. The bottom line also declined 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 64 cents per share.
Revenues
Revenues totaled $0.89 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion by 18.08%. The top line also decreased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $0.91 billion.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Operational Highlights
Total operating expenses were $764 million in the quarter, up 9.9% from $695 million in the year-ago period. This was due to higher electric transmission service expenses and increased depreciation and amortization expenses.
Operating income totaled $130 million, down 40% from the year-ago reported figure.
Interest expenses amounted to $108 million, 12.5% higher than the actual of the prior-year period.
The company’s retail electric and retail gas customers increased 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, year over year.
LNT reported total utility electric sales of 7,702 thousand megawatt-hours (MWh), down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Total utility gas sold and transported was 34,832 thousand dekatherms, up 8.6% year over year.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $92 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $62 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $8.9 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, higher than $8.2 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.
Cash flow from operating activities in the first six months of 2024 totaled $562 million compared with $311 million in the year-ago period.
2024 Guidance
Alliant Energy reaffirmed 2024 earnings guidance in the range of $2.99-$3.13 per share. The projection takes into account the average temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and the consolidated effective tax rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.08 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 3.2%.
NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.12%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.1% in each of the last four quarters.
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 1.6%.
AEP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.22%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 1.63% in the last reported quarter.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 21.2%.
DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.14%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.77% in each of the last four quarters.