Church & Dwight (CHD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of +0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales

    : $1.43 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic

    : $1.17 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International

    : $263.70 million versus $261.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

  • Net sales- Specialty Products Division

    : $76.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products

    : $653.20 million compared to the $644.81 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products

    : $517.40 million compared to the $524.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

  • Income before Income Taxes- Corporate

    : $3.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.95 million.

  • Income before Income Taxes- Specialty Products Division

    : $11.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.54 million.

  • Income before Income Taxes- Consumer International

    : $32.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.15 million.
Shares of Church & Dwight have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

