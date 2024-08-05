We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy (TPX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.27 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tempur Sealy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Direct' to come in at $280.60 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Wholesale' reaching $990.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International' to reach $256.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- North America' at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' will reach $121.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International- Direct' should arrive at $159.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' stands at $94.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' should come in at $895.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Tempur Sealy have demonstrated returns of +8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TPX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>