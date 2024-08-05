We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Embraer (ERJ) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, reflecting a decline of 40.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Embraer metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Commercial Aviation' to come in at $486.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Executive Aviation' should come in at $347.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other' at $17.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.5% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services & Support' should arrive at $435.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Defense & Security' stands at $116.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +41% from the year-ago quarter.
Embraer shares have witnessed a change of +5.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), ERJ is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.