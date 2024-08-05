We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about HCI Group (HCI) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 193.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $196.67 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HCI Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should come in at $14.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +61.9%.
Analysts expect 'Net premiums earned' to come in at $181.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +57.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Expense Ratio' will reach 26.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24.6%.
Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio' to reach 71.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.7%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio' should arrive at 46.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34%.
Shares of HCI Group have demonstrated returns of +6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HCI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>