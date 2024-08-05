Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stay Ahead of the Game With Light & Wonder (LNW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $805.93 million, increasing 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Light & Wonder metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- SciPlay' stands at $211.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Gaming' will likely reach $522.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- iGaming' will reach $78.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AEBITDA- Gaming' should arrive at $262.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $233 million.

Analysts expect 'AEBITDA- iGaming' to come in at $27.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' will reach $65.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>

Light & Wonder shares have witnessed a change of -1.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


Published in

