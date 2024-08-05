We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Light & Wonder (LNW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $805.93 million, increasing 10.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Light & Wonder metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- SciPlay' stands at $211.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Gaming' will likely reach $522.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- iGaming' will reach $78.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AEBITDA- Gaming' should arrive at $262.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $233 million.
Analysts expect 'AEBITDA- iGaming' to come in at $27.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' will reach $65.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59 million.
