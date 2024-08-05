We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Barclays (BCS) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Barclays (BCS - Free Report) . BCS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.15. Over the past year, BCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.64 and as low as 3.67, with a median of 4.77.
Investors should also note that BCS holds a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BCS's industry has an average PEG of 0.62 right now. BCS's PEG has been as high as 3 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.86, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BCS's P/B ratio of 0.46. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.35. Within the past 52 weeks, BCS's P/B has been as high as 0.49 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.35.
Finally, investors should note that BCS has a P/CF ratio of 4.69. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.04. Over the past 52 weeks, BCS's P/CF has been as high as 4.98 and as low as 2.37, with a median of 3.26.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Barclays's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCS is an impressive value stock right now.