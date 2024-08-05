We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Comfort Systems USA (FIX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Comfort Systems is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that FIX has returned about 48.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 13.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Comfort Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.9%.
For Frontdoor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.7% so far this year, so FIX is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Frontdoor falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comfort Systems and Frontdoor as they could maintain their solid performance.