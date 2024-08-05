We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Alcon (ALC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alcon (ALC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alcon is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1022 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alcon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALC's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ALC has moved about 18.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 7.3%. This shows that Alcon is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN - Free Report) . The stock is up 30.5% year-to-date.
In Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 97.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alcon belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 86 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.1% this year, meaning that ALC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 178-stock industry is ranked #154. The industry has moved -4.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Alcon and Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.