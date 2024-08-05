We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Avery Dennison (AVY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Avery Dennison is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Avery Dennison is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AVY has gained about 4.1% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 2.9%. As we can see, Avery Dennison is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Eaton (ETN - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.4% year-to-date.
In Eaton's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Avery Dennison belongs to the Office Supplies industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #235 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.8% this year, meaning that AVY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Eaton, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +5.3% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Avery Dennison and Eaton as they could maintain their solid performance.