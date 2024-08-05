What's in Store for Alpha and Omega's (AOSL) Q4 Earnings?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( AOSL Quick Quote AOSL - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 7. For the fiscal fourth quarter, AOSL expects revenues of $160 million (+/- $10 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $160 million, indicating a decline of 0.95% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a fall of 73.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement. Key Factors to Note
Alpha and Omega’s advanced technology, a diversified product portfolio addressing a broadening array of end markets and a solid customer base across all business lines are expected to have been the key catalysts for its top-line growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
Strong momentum across its Computing segment, owing to increasing demand for its tablets, AI, accelerators and graphics card offerings, is expected to have bolstered its top-line growth in the quarter under review. Strength in the Consumer segment, owing to an end to the inventory correction in gaming, is likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s expanding market share and customer base for smartphone OEMs, owing to its increased shipments to Tier 1 U.S. smartphone customers and continued strength in shipments to Korea and China-based customers, is likely to have boosted Communications revenues during the quarter under review. Growing momentum across the Power Supply and Industrial segment, owing to the end of the inventory correction in quick chargers and continuous strength in e-mobility, is expected to have aided its revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. Increasing demand for its core technology IP and other applications such as battery, motor and power supply is expected to have acted as a tailwind. However, sluggishness across AC-DC power supplies, power tools and solar end-markets is expected to have been a headwind for the company. Weakening momentum across the networking market may have been a concern. What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. Alpha and Omega currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Brinker International ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.02% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Brinker International is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s earnings is pegged at $1.65 per share, indicating growth of 18.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Shopify ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Shopify is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 42.9% from the prior-year quarter. Aspen Aerogels ( ASPN Quick Quote ASPN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.38% and sports a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Aspen Aerogels is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN’s earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 22 cents per share. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Alpha and Omega's (AOSL) Q4 Earnings?
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 7.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, AOSL expects revenues of $160 million (+/- $10 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $160 million, indicating a decline of 0.95% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a fall of 73.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and EPS Surprise
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-eps-surprise | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Key Factors to Note
Alpha and Omega’s advanced technology, a diversified product portfolio addressing a broadening array of end markets and a solid customer base across all business lines are expected to have been the key catalysts for its top-line growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
Strong momentum across its Computing segment, owing to increasing demand for its tablets, AI, accelerators and graphics card offerings, is expected to have bolstered its top-line growth in the quarter under review.
Strength in the Consumer segment, owing to an end to the inventory correction in gaming, is likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
The company’s expanding market share and customer base for smartphone OEMs, owing to its increased shipments to Tier 1 U.S. smartphone customers and continued strength in shipments to Korea and China-based customers, is likely to have boosted Communications revenues during the quarter under review.
Growing momentum across the Power Supply and Industrial segment, owing to the end of the inventory correction in quick chargers and continuous strength in e-mobility, is expected to have aided its revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.
Increasing demand for its core technology IP and other applications such as battery, motor and power supply is expected to have acted as a tailwind.
However, sluggishness across AC-DC power supplies, power tools and solar end-markets is expected to have been a headwind for the company.
Weakening momentum across the networking market may have been a concern.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Alpha and Omega currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.02% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Brinker International is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s earnings is pegged at $1.65 per share, indicating growth of 18.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Shopify is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 42.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.38% and sports a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Aspen Aerogels is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN’s earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 22 cents per share.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.