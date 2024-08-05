We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Strength Seen in Flywire (FLYW): Can Its 9.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Flywire (FLYW - Free Report) shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $18.96. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks.
The price rise can be primarily linked to some acquisition rumors, fueled by multiple reports. Flywire, a leading payments enablement and software company, is considering a potential sale after receiving acquisition interest. The company has engaged investment bankers to assess offers from private equity firms and other prospective buyers. Discussions are preliminary and may not lead to a deal.
The company benefits from the accelerating digital transformation across massive sectors such as education, healthcare, travel, and B2B payments. Its next-gen payments platform, proprietary global payment network, and vertical-specific software position FLYW to capture significant market share by offering deeply-integrated, tailored payment solutions.
This payments company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%. Revenues are expected to be $99.65 million, up 25.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Flywire, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FLYW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Flywire is a member of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 3.5% lower at $274.90. CPAY has returned 6.6% over the past month.
For Corpay
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $4.51. This represents a change of +7.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Corpay currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).