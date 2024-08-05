Oscar Health ( OSCR Quick Quote OSCR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 7, after market close. This health insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four reported quarters Factors to Consider
Is a Beat in Store for Oscar Health (OSCR) in Q2 Earnings?
Oscar Health (OSCR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 7, after market close. This health insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four reported quarters
Factors to Consider
The top line is likely to have benefited from solid retention as well as
membership growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating an increase of 43.4% from the year-ago reported quarter.
Growth in members is likely to have been aided by growing market share, prudent pricing and tailor-made plans that take care of cost-of-care initiatives. New products catering to the fast-growing and diverse member population across new geographies are expected to have added to the upside.
Investment income is likely to have benefited from higher investment yields and interest rates.
Prudent pricing, coupled with improved cost-of-care initiatives, is likely to have aided the medical loss ratio.
Selling, general and administrative expense ratio is expected to have benefited from variable cost efficiencies, improved fixed cost leverage and lower risk adjustment as a percentage of premiums.
Improved cost, coupled with a better top line, is likely to have driven earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 16 cents, indicating an increase of 328.6% from the year-ago reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Oscar Health this time around. This is because a stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) that increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: OSCR’s Earnings ESP is +3.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: OSCR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are three other finance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 19 cents, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 45.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ACRE’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters, missed in one and met once.
Brighthouse Financial (BHF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.36, indicating an increase of 5.6% from the year-ago reported figure.
BHF’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters while missing in one.
DigitalBridge Group (DBRG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +28.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 earnings stands at 12 cents, indicating an increase of 100% from the year-ago reported figure.
DBRG’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four reported quarters while missing in three.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar