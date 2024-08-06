Back to top

Image: Bigstock

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) reported revenue of $439.96 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.98, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $441.74 million, representing a surprise of -0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how J&J Snack Foods performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Food Service

    : $264.45 million compared to the $262.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages

    : $106.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

  • Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket

    : $68.72 million versus $62.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for J&J Snack Foods here>>>

Shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise