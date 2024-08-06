Should You Invest in the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (
FBT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Biotech is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.13 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market. FBT seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index before fees and expenses.
The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is an equal dollar weighted index designed to measure the performance of a cross section of companies in the biotechnology industry that are primarily involved in the use of biological processes to develop products or provide services.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.56%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (
ALNY) accounts for about 5.20% of total assets, followed by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR).
The top 10 holdings account for about 40.36% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FBT has added about 2.27%, and is up about 6.87% in the last one year (as of 08/06/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $132.50 and $168.71.
The ETF has a beta of 0.67 and standard deviation of 21.82% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FBT is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (
XBI) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $7.39 billion in assets, iShares Biotechnology ETF has $7.49 billion. XBI has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IBB charges 0.45%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
