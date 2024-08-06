We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about ACV Auctions (ACVA) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 300%. Revenues are expected to be $156.33 million, up 25.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ACV Auctions metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Customer assurance' of $17.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Marketplace and service' will reach $139.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Marketplace Units' to reach 186,524. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 153,148.
View all Key Company Metrics for ACV Auctions here>>>
Shares of ACV Auctions have demonstrated returns of -15.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ACVA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>