We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about TEGNA (TGNA) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. Revenues are expected to be $717.66 million, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TEGNA metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Political' to reach $29.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +396.6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription' reaching $369.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Advertising & Marketing Services' stands at $307.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $11.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for TEGNA here>>>
TEGNA shares have witnessed a change of +4.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TGNA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>