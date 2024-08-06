We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Fastly (FSLY) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $131.57 million, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fastly metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Non-enterprise customers' at $10.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Enterprise customers' of $120.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Customer Count' stands at 3,340. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,072.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fastly here>>>
Shares of Fastly have demonstrated returns of -3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FSLY is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.