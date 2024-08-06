Back to top

Curious about Avnet (AVT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Avnet (AVT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 53.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.36 billion, declining 18.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Avnet metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Farnell' reaching $368.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Electronic Components' to come in at $5.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income (loss)- Farnell' stands at $15.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $36.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income (loss)- Electronic Components' will reach $190.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $310.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Avnet have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the -6.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AVT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


