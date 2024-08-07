We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY - Free Report) . MAKSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.60, which compares to its industry's average of 24.76. Over the last 12 months, MAKSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.50 and as low as 9.19, with a median of 11.71.
Another notable valuation metric for MAKSY is its P/B ratio of 2.30. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.13. Within the past 52 weeks, MAKSY's P/B has been as high as 2.44 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.75.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Marks and Spencer Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MAKSY feels like a great value stock at the moment.