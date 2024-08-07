We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Aveanna (AVAH) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $494.02 million, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Aveanna metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- PDS' will reach $396.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- MS' should come in at $40.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- HHH' of $55.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.
Shares of Aveanna have demonstrated returns of +46.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVAH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.