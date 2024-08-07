We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about CarGurus (CARG) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $214.85 million, declining 10.4% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CarGurus metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Marketplace' will likely reach $191.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Wholesale' will reach $13.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -57.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product' stands at $9.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -72.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Paying Dealers - Total' at 31,141. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31,097.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Paying Dealers - U.S' reaching 24,502. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24,220.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Paying Dealers - International' should come in at 6,778. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,877.
View all Key Company Metrics for CarGurus here>>>
Shares of CarGurus have experienced a change of -11.1% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CARG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>