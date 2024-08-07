Back to top

Image: Bigstock

United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, United Parks & Resorts (PRKS - Free Report) reported revenue of $497.59 million, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $499.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54, the EPS surprise was -2.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Parks & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenue per capita

    : $80.44 versus $81.43 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Attendance

    : 6,186 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,115.

  • Admissions per capita

    : $42.68 compared to the $44.17 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • In-Park per capita spending

    : $37.76 versus $37.70 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Food, merchandise and other

    : $233.59 million compared to the $231.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

  • Admissions

    : $264 million versus $272.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for United Parks & Resorts here>>>

Shares of United Parks & Resorts have returned -16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise