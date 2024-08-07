We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has TORM (TRMD) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is TORM PLC (TRMD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
TORM PLC is one of 135 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TORM PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRMD's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that TRMD has returned about 20.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -6.5%. This means that TORM PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 89.7%.
Over the past three months, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 806.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, TORM PLC belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18% this year, meaning that TRMD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is also part of the same industry.
TORM PLC and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.