We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Allison Transmission is one of 107 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ALSN has returned 44.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -18% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is General Motors (GM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 13.1% year-to-date.
For General Motors, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 53 individual companies and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.3% so far this year, so ALSN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, General Motors falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #210. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allison Transmission and General Motors as they could maintain their solid performance.