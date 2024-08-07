We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Hawkins (HWKN) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hawkins (HWKN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Hawkins is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hawkins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN's full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that HWKN has returned about 69.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 7.5%. As we can see, Hawkins is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alamos Gold (AGI - Free Report) . The stock is up 27.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Alamos Gold's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Hawkins is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.9% so far this year, so HWKN is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Alamos Gold falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.3%.
Hawkins and Alamos Gold could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.