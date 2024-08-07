We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NuScale Power (SMR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
NuScale Power(SMR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.43 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 75.34%.
The consensus mark for second-quarter loss remains unchanged at 13 cents per share in the past 30 days, which remains unchanged year over year.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
NuScale Power Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
NuScale Power Corporation price-eps-surprise | NuScale Power Corporation Quote
Factors to Note
NuScale Power is benefiting from strong demand for electricity and clean energy. Growing demand for AI-powered data centers is expected to have driven SMR’s top-line growth.
SMR’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by a series of strategic initiatives that are aimed at aligning resources with its primary objective of moving toward commercialization and revenue-producing commercial contracts.
These developments are expected to help the company generate $50-$60 million in annualized savings beginning the past quarter. This is likely to have boosted margins in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
NuScale Power has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
OptimizeRx (OPRX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +17.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
OptimizeRx’s shares have declined 38.3% year to date. OPRX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.
Ess Tech (GWH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Ess Tech’s shares have declined 42.1% year to date. GWH is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 14.
Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.68% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Snowflake shares have plunged 42.3% year to date. SNOW is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 21.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.