Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Light & Wonder (LNW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported revenue of $818 million, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805.93 million, representing a surprise of +1.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Light & Wonder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- SciPlay

    : $205 million compared to the $211.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Gaming

    : $539 million versus $522.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.

  • Revenue- iGaming

    : $74 million versus $78.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

  • AEBITDA- Gaming

    : $272 million compared to the $262.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • AEBITDA- Corporate

    : -$36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$38.60 million.

  • AEBITDA- iGaming

    : $24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.16 million.

  • AEBITDA- SciPlay

    : $70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.10 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Light & Wonder here>>>

Shares of Light & Wonder have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise