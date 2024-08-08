Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) reported $127.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $130.45 million, representing a surprise of -2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Noodles & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-owned comparable restaurant sales

    : 1.3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total restaurants system-wide at the end of period

    : 473 versus 471 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • System-wide comparable restaurant sales

    : 2% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Franchise comparable restaurant sales

    : 4.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

  • Revenue- Franchising royalties and fees, and other

    : $2.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

  • Revenue- Restaurant revenue

    : $124.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $127.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Noodles & Co. here>>>

Shares of Noodles & Co. have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Noodles & Company (NDLS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise