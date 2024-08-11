See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Shutterstock
Cohen & Steers (CNS) July AUM Jumps 4.8% on Upbeat Markets
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $84.6 billion as of Jul 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 4.8% from the prior month's level.
The increase was driven by the market appreciation of $41 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $45 million and distributions of $153 million.
Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $33.8 billion at the end of July 2024, growing 4.8% from the June 2024-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
At the end of July, Closed-end funds were $11.4 billion, up 3.2% from the June 2024-end level. Further, Open-end funds were $39.4 billion, which jumped 5.3% from the previous month.
CNS’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support its financials. A solid AUM balance is likely to continue aiding the top line. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.
Over the past three months, Cohen & Steers shares have gained 17.7% against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Competitive Landscape
We now look forward to the monthly performance metrics of Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) and Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) , which are expected to release results in the coming days.
