Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Cohen & Steers (CNS) July AUM Jumps 4.8% on Upbeat Markets

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $84.6 billion as of Jul 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 4.8% from the prior month's level.

The increase was driven by the market appreciation of $41 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $45 million and distributions of $153 million.

Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $33.8 billion at the end of July 2024, growing 4.8% from the June 2024-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

At the end of July, Closed-end funds were $11.4 billion, up 3.2% from the June 2024-end level. Further, Open-end funds were $39.4 billion, which jumped 5.3% from the previous month.

CNS’ diverse product offerings, global reach and investment strategies are expected to support its financials. A solid AUM balance is likely to continue aiding the top line. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Over the past three months, Cohen & Steers shares have gained 17.7% against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitive Landscape

We now look forward to the monthly performance metrics of Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) and Franklin Resources (BEN - Free Report) , which are expected to release results in the coming days.

At present, IVZ and BEN carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Pick one free report - opportunity may be withdrawn at any time


Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) - free report >>

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - free report >>

Published in

finance