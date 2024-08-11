We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Cardinal (CAH) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $58.72 billion, increasing 9.9% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cardinal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Segment Revenue- Medical Products and Distribution' should arrive at $3.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Segment profit- Medical' to reach $43.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Segment profit- Pharmaceutical' stands at $488.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $504 million.
Over the past month, Cardinal shares have recorded returns of +4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.