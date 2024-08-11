We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cipher Mining (CIFR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Cipher Mining (CIFR - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 13, before market open.
Q2 Expectations
We expect that CIFR’s capability of identifying and negotiating greenfield acquisition sites, structuring efficient power arrangements and building best-in-class data centers have positively impacted the performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $38.9 million, indicating a 24.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is likely to have been driven by improvement in rig fleet efficiency.
The consensus estimate for CIFR’s bottom line is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share compared with a loss of 5 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The reduction in loss is due to low power costs.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CIFR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
CIFR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
