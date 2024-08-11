We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Newpark Resources (NR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Newpark Resources (NR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Newpark Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 247 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Newpark Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NR's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, NR has returned 14.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3.2% on average. This means that Newpark Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pedevco Corp. (PED - Free Report) . The stock is up 11.8% year-to-date.
For Pedevco Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 66.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Newpark Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that NR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Pedevco Corp. falls under the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.4%.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Newpark Resources and Pedevco Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.