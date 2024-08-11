Novavax (NVAX) Lags on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Cuts '24 Outlook

Novavax ( NVAX Quick Quote NVAX - Free Report) posted earnings per share of 99 cents in second-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82. However, earnings rose 71% year over year.
Revenues in the quarter amounted to $415.5 million, also missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $453.7 million. The top line declined 2% on a year-over-year basis.
Quarter in Detail
In the reported quarter, the company recorded $19.9 million in product sales compared with $285.2 million in the year-ago quarter. While this reported figure did beat our model estimates of around $15 million, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26 million.
During the quarter, NVAX recorded $395.6 million in licensing, royalties and other revenues compared with the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $2.2 million. This figure includes $391 million associated with the upfront payment of $500 million received by management as part of the
recently signed agreement with pharma giant Sanofi ( SNY Quick Quote SNY - Free Report) for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid.
Management did not record any grant revenues during the quarter. Management recorded $137.1 million as grant revenues in the year-ago quarter.
In the reported quarter, research and development (R&D) expenses were $107 million, down 51% year over year. The downside was caused by a reduction in clinical and manufacturing spending during the quarter.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 8% year over year to $101 million, primarily due to certain fees paid in association with signing the Sanofi Agreement.
As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents compared with $496 million as of Mar 31, 2024.
Guidance For 2024
Novavax expects total revenues in the range of $700-$800 million in 2024, a cut down from its previously-issued guidance of $970 million to $1.17 billion (which includes nearly $70 million in equity investment). This fall in guidance is likely due to lower COVID-19 vaccine uptake in ex-U.S. markets.
This revised guidance includes nearly $425 million in licensing, royalties and other revenues. This includes $400 million of revenue recognition associated with the $500 million upfront payment from the Sanofi agreement and the rest in royalty and other revenues from partner-related activities.
It expects full-year product revenue guidance to be $275-$375 million.
The company maintained its full-year combined R&D and SG&A expenses in the band of $700-$750 million.
Beyond 2024
Management issued new guidance on combined R&D and SG&A expenses for the full years 2025 and 2026. It now targets the combined expenses to be below $500 million for 2025 and below $350 million for 2026. It also expects a portion of the costs of both these years to be reimbursed by Sanofi.
The remaining $100 million of the upfront payment from Sanofi will be evenly split across 2025 and 2026.
Despite the curtailed guidance and lower-than-expected results, Novavax’s shares were up 9% on Aug 8, likely due to the reduction in operating expenses beyond 2024. Year to date, the stock has surged 143.3% against the
industry's 3.5% fall.
In May, NVAX signed a multi-billion-dollar deal with Sanofi. Beginning next year, the company will gain rights to co-market Nuvaxovid globally, except in certain countries where Novavax has existing partnership agreements. The France-based drugmaker also has the sole license to develop and market the Novavax vaccine in combination with its influenza vaccine.
In return, Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $500 million to Novavax and up to $700 million in milestone payments, totaling up to $1.2 billion. It will be eligible to receive tiered double-digit percentage royalty payments on sales by Sanofi of Nuvaxovid, Sanofi’s influenza-COVID combination vaccine and any other combination vaccines that Sanofi may develop, including Nuvaxovid.
Both companies will still have the right to develop their own combined COVID-19-influenza combination vaccines and adjuvanted products at their own cost. In addition to the above deal, Novavax also received an equity investment of nearly $70 million from Sanofi in exchange for a 4.9% stake.
Novavax has submitted two regulatory filings with the FDA — one seeking to obtain an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its updated 2024-2025 formula COVID-19 vaccine and another seeking full approval for the COVID-19 vaccine. While the decision for the first filing is expected to be received before the start of the 2024-2025 vaccination season, a final decision for the second filing is expected by April 2025.
Management is also on track to initiate a late-stage study on its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine and standalone influenza vaccines by this year’s end. It intends to report data from this study in mid-2025.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Novavax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include
Entrada Therapeutics ( TRDA Quick Quote TRDA - Free Report) and Fulcrum Therapeutics ( FULC Quick Quote FULC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
In the past 60 days, estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have improved from 14 cents to 13 cents. Estimates for 2025 have improved from $3.44 to $3.21 during the same period. Year to date, shares of Entrada Therapeutics have lost 4.2%.
Earnings of Entrada Therapeutics beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the mark on two other occasions. Entrada delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 42.18%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have improved from $1.24 to 48 cents. Estimates for 2025 have improved from $1.71 to $1.51 during the same period. Year to date, shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics have risen 32.5%.
Earnings of Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimates in each of the last four quarters. Fulcrum delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 393.18%.
