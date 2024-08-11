We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited (SE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 13.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.73 billion, suggesting growth of 24% year over year.
The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings remained unchanged at 59 cents in the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 28.92%.
SE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining one, delivering an earnings surprise of 65.12%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Note
SE’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by its expanding user base, strong content ecosystem, improving service qualities and robust e-commerce unit economics.
Its growing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities, competitive pricing and improvement in quality of services are expected to have been tailwinds in the to-be-reported quarter.
Growing investments in improving the quality of content on its platform and integrated logistics ability are expected to have contributed to SE’s performance in the said quarter.
SE benefits from the growing demand for logistics operations, which adds to reduced order costs. This is likely to have improved customers’ experience, driven by its courier delivery platform, SPX Express.
Expanding digital financial services to customers is likely to have driven user and revenue growth in the quarter under review.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.
Sea Limited has an Earnings ESP of +6.78% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
