J&J's (JNJ) DePuy Synthes' TriLEAP System to Aid Ankle Surgery

Johnson & Johnson’s ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) wholly-owned orthopedics company, DePuy Synthes, recently announced the launch of TriLEAP Lower Extremity Anatomic Plating System, a comprehensive system with low-profile, procedure-specific titanium plates designed for foot and ankle surgeons. Please note that DePuy Synthes is part of J&J’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, which comprises surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses.
Procedures like bunionectomies, osteotomies, fusions, and fractures of the foot or ankle are treated with foot and ankle plating systems. Bunions, also known as hallux valgus, are a progressive foot condition that affects a significant percentage of the population in the United States. The deformity steadily worsens over time and may eventually impair desired mobility or lifestyle.
More on the Launch
With the launch of the TriLEAP System, DePuy Synthes now has a comprehensive portfolio for first-ray surgery, which addresses conditions of the big toe, first toe bone, and foot and ankle reconstruction. The product is key to the company’s strategy to help advance its forefoot and midfoot portfolio to get people back on their feet.
The TriLEAP System includes contoured and conventional titanium plates that can accommodate multiple screw shaft options to allow for rescue screws. It also features harmonized, color???coded instrumentation with ergonomic functionality that has ease-of-use features.For the fixation and fusing of bones and bone fragments in adults and adolescents, the TriLEAP System provides a broad range of reconstructive and trauma treatments pertaining to the forefoot and midfoot.
The TriLEAP System is likely to be featured at the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society Annual Meeting in September.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Market Research Future, the global orthopedic trauma devices market was worth $5.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $10.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors like a growing elderly population, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and musculoskeletal diseases, and the increasing incidence of sports and traumatic injuries are expected to drive the market.
Given the market potential, JNJ’s DePuy Synthes’ latest launch is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues.
Price Performance
For the past six months, JNJ’s shares have gained 2.2% compared with the
industry’s growth of 3.9%. The S&P 500 increased 3.9% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
JNJ carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Universal Health Service ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) , Quest Diagnostics ( DGX Quick Quote DGX - Free Report) and ABM Industries ( ABM Quick Quote ABM - Free Report) . While Universal Health Service sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.
Universal Health Service has gained 41.1% compared with the
industry's 34.8% rise so far this year.
Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.
Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 3.7% so far this year compared with the
industry’s 10.2% rise.
ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.
ABM's shares have risen 24.1% so far this year compared with the
industry’s 11.9% growth.
Image: Bigstock
J&J's (JNJ) DePuy Synthes' TriLEAP System to Aid Ankle Surgery
Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ - Free Report) wholly-owned orthopedics company, DePuy Synthes, recently announced the launch of TriLEAP Lower Extremity Anatomic Plating System, a comprehensive system with low-profile, procedure-specific titanium plates designed for foot and ankle surgeons. Please note that DePuy Synthes is part of J&J’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, which comprises surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses.
Procedures like bunionectomies, osteotomies, fusions, and fractures of the foot or ankle are treated with foot and ankle plating systems. Bunions, also known as hallux valgus, are a progressive foot condition that affects a significant percentage of the population in the United States. The deformity steadily worsens over time and may eventually impair desired mobility or lifestyle.
More on the Launch
With the launch of the TriLEAP System, DePuy Synthes now has a comprehensive portfolio for first-ray surgery, which addresses conditions of the big toe, first toe bone, and foot and ankle reconstruction. The product is key to the company’s strategy to help advance its forefoot and midfoot portfolio to get people back on their feet.
The TriLEAP System includes contoured and conventional titanium plates that can accommodate multiple screw shaft options to allow for rescue screws. It also features harmonized, color???coded instrumentation with ergonomic functionality that has ease-of-use features.For the fixation and fusing of bones and bone fragments in adults and adolescents, the TriLEAP System provides a broad range of reconstructive and trauma treatments pertaining to the forefoot and midfoot.
The TriLEAP System is likely to be featured at the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society Annual Meeting in September.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Market Research Future, the global orthopedic trauma devices market was worth $5.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $10.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors like a growing elderly population, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and musculoskeletal diseases, and the increasing incidence of sports and traumatic injuries are expected to drive the market.
Given the market potential, JNJ’s DePuy Synthes’ latest launch is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues.
Price Performance
For the past six months, JNJ’s shares have gained 2.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.9%. The S&P 500 increased 3.9% in the same time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
JNJ carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Service (UHS - Free Report) , Quest Diagnostics (DGX - Free Report) and ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) . While Universal Health Service sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.
Universal Health Service has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% rise so far this year.
Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.
Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 3.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 10.2% rise.
ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.
ABM's shares have risen 24.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth.