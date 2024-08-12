Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing LaZBoy (LZB) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) . LZB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is LZB's P/B ratio of 1.73. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.69. Over the past 12 months, LZB's P/B has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 1.26, with a median of 1.53.

Finally, our model also underscores that LZB has a P/CF ratio of 7.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. LZB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.83. Within the past 12 months, LZB's P/CF has been as high as 7.96 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 7.15.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LaZBoy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LZB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks