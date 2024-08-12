We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Standard Chartered (SCBFF - Free Report) . SCBFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SCBFF's P/B ratio of 0.45. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.34. SCBFF's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.46, over the past year.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SCBFF has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.09.
If you're looking for another solid Banks - Foreign value stock, take a look at Societe Generale Group (SCGLY - Free Report) . SCGLY is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
SCGLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.22 and as low as 4.03, with a median of 4.80. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.16, as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.10.
Societe Generale Group sports a P/B ratio of 0.21 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.34. In the past 52 weeks, SCGLY's P/B has been as high as 0.29, as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.25.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Standard Chartered and Societe Generale Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SCBFF and SCGLY is an impressive value stock right now.