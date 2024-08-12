We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CHRW has gained about 14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that C.H. Robinson Worldwide is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) . The stock is up 33.9% year-to-date.
For Euroseas Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, C.H. Robinson Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.9% so far this year, meaning that CHRW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Euroseas Ltd. falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #143. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Euroseas Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.