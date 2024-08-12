Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Maplebear Inc. (CART) This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Maplebear (CART - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Maplebear is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 316 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CART has gained about 35.9% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 6.7%. This means that Maplebear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

AppLovin (APP - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 94.2%.

Over the past three months, AppLovin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Maplebear is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.2% this year, meaning that CART is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AppLovin is also part of the same industry.

Maplebear and AppLovin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>

Maplebear Inc. (CART) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors