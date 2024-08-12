We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Acadia Realty Trust is one of 860 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acadia Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKR's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AKR has gained about 26.8% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 9.3%. This means that Acadia Realty Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Allstate (ALL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.2%.
The consensus estimate for Allstate's current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Acadia Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.7% this year, meaning that AKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Allstate, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +19.5% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acadia Realty Trust and Allstate as they could maintain their solid performance.