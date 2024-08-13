Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gencor (GENC) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Fall Y/Y, Gross Margin Down

Read MoreHide Full Article

Gencor Industries, Inc. (GENC - Free Report) reported earnings per share of 17 cents in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which decreased 22.7% from the year-ago figure of 22 cents.

Revenues in Detail

Gencor registered revenues of $25.6 million in the fiscal third quarter, down 8.3% year over year.

The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower equipment sales recognized at a point in time and reduced parts and component sales. The lower revenues primarily reflect the timing of orders and shipments.

The company’s backlog was $46.6 million at the end of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $27.9 million at the end of Jun 30, 2023.

Segment Details

Gencor derives revenues from five sources — Equipment sales recognized over time, Equipment sales recognized at a point in time, Parts and component sales, Freight revenues and Other.

For the quarter under review, revenues from Equipment sales recognized over time were $11.6 million, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues from Equipment sales recognized at a point in time totaled $6.9 million (down 22.8% year over year), while Parts and component sales generated revenues of $5.2 million (down 17.6% from the year-ago quarter).

Freight revenues were $1.6 million in the fiscal third quarter (up 39.9% year over year), while Other revenues were $0.2 million (up 67.3% from the year-ago quarter).

Gencor Industries Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gencor Industries Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gencor Industries Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gencor Industries Inc. Quote

Gencor Gross Margin

In the quarter under review, Gencor’s gross profit margin decreased to 23.9% from 26.9% in the year-ago quarter due to lower absorption from reduced production and lower parts sales.

Operating Expenses Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.4% year over year to $3.3 million. Product engineering and development expenses declined 2.5% year over year to $0.8 million.

Profitability

Operating profit totaled $1.9 million in the fiscal third quarter, which decreased 42.3% from the prior-year quarter due to lower net revenues and reduced gross profit margins.

In the fiscal third quarter, Gencor’s net income was $2.6 million, down 20.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity & Debt Management

Gencor exited third-quarter fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $28.8 million compared with $30.2 million at the fiscal second-quarter end.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2024 was $12.5 million against cumulative net cash used in operating activities of $1.6 million a year ago.

Our Take

Gencor exited the third quarter of fiscal 2024 with dismal top-line and bottom-line results. Lower revenues from two of the segments were discouraging. During the reported quarter, the gross margin contracted, which did not bode well. 

On a positive note, a revenue uptick in the majority of the segments during the reported quarter was impressive. Management’s optimism about the company’s elevated backlog, which is a historic high for this time of year, also looks promising.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings industrial-products