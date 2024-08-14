Iamgold Corporation (IAG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Iamgold (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 14.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.78 in the previous session. Iamgold has gained 86.6% since the start of the year compared to the -7.1% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 23.3% return for the Zacks Mining - Gold industry. IAG Quick Quote IAG - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 8, 2024, Iamgold reported EPS of $0.16 versus consensus estimate of $0.08.
For the current fiscal year, Iamgold is expected to post earnings of $0.34 per share on $1.5 billion in revenues. This represents a 277.78% change in EPS on a 52.37% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.54 per share on $1.82 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 58.82% and 20.74%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Iamgold may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Iamgold has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.5X versus its peer group's average of 9.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Iamgold currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Iamgold fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Iamgold shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.
How Does IAG Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of IAG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B. AEM Quick Quote AEM - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beat our consensus estimate by 15.05%, and for the current fiscal year, AEM is expected to post earnings of $3.65 per share on revenue of $7.74 billion.
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited have gained 2.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.05X and a P/CF of 14.74X.
The Mining - Gold industry is in the top 17% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for IAG and AEM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
