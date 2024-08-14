We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aflac (AFL) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aflac (AFL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Aflac is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 860 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aflac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFL's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AFL has gained about 22.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 9.3%. This means that Aflac is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Barings BDC (BBDC - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.8%.
In Barings BDC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Aflac belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.3% so far this year, so AFL is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Barings BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #187. The industry has moved +1.1% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Aflac and Barings BDC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.