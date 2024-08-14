AT&T's (T) IoT Connectivity and APIs Leveraged by Oracle

AT&T Inc’s ( T Quick Quote T - Free Report) IoT connectivity and network APIs were recently leveraged by Oracle to support its industry applications and deliver robust real-time communications.
Oracle will be integrating AT&T’s IoT connectivity and network APIs with its Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP), which offers real-time, secure and dependable communication solutions for various industry applications. It enables critical industries to utilize network and service insights to orchestrate, connect and manage a new generation of cloud-based services.
Through integration with AT&T’s IoT connectivity, ECP now includes features like IoT edge application management, which simplifies complex integrations and network contracts for customers. Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), this unified system offers businesses the reliable connectivity and real-time data they need to drive new, essential services and experiences.
The integration of AT&T's IoT connectivity and network APIs available across OCI regions in the United States will allow Oracle’s industry cloud application customers to connect and manage their IoT devices on the AT&T network through a single platform.
Supported by AT&T, ECP is laying the groundwork for new industry applications. FirstNet, Built with AT&T, America’s Public Safety Network, and ECP, form the basis for Oracle’s Public Safety suite. This setup provides secure communications for key components such as dispatch command centers and near real-time camera feeds for first responders actively engaged in incidents.
AT&T is dedicated to helping partners create solutions that use its programmable connectivity, including IoT and emerging network APIs. By teaming with Oracle to integrate IoT connectivity and programmable APIs into Oracle’s applications, the company is committed to ensuring better network-application integration and improved performance, demonstrating effective co-creation.
Based in Dallas, TX, AT&T is North America's second-largest wireless provider and one of the world’s leading communications service carriers. The company offers a variety of services, including wireless, broadband, Internet, video and cloud solutions through its subsidiaries and affiliates.
AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 36.2% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 32%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
