Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging iPower (IPW) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is iPower Inc. (IPW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
iPower Inc. is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. iPower Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPW's full-year earnings has moved 500% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, IPW has moved about 211.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 4.4% on average. This means that iPower Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Traeger (COOK - Free Report) . The stock is up 4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Traeger's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, iPower Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.1% so far this year, so IPW is performing better in this area. Traeger is also part of the same industry.
iPower Inc. and Traeger could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.