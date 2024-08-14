We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Byrna Technologies Inc. is one of 316 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 85.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BYRN has returned 61.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Byrna Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Climb Global Solutions (CLMB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 55.3% year-to-date.
In Climb Global Solutions' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.3% so far this year, so BYRN is performing better in this area. Climb Global Solutions is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byrna Technologies Inc. and Climb Global Solutions as they could maintain their solid performance.