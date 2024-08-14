Back to top

Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DKS has moved about 46.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.8%. This shows that Dick's Sporting Goods is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.9%.

In Texas Roadhouse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.5% so far this year, so DKS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Texas Roadhouse falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.1%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Dick's Sporting Goods and Texas Roadhouse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


