Is Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is one of 1019 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRTS' full-year earnings has moved 24.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, SRTS has returned 172.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 8.2% on average. This means that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) . The stock has returned 29.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Amneal Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 86 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.2% this year, meaning that SRTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Amneal Pharmaceuticals falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 178 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sensus Healthcare, Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.